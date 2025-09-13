Craig Carton Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Claim

The Cleveland Browns’ handling of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has generated fresh debate after reports revealed his limited practice role this season.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo reported that Sanders isn’t running scout-team reps during weekly practices, raising questions about his development trajectory.

The update disappointed some Browns fans who expected Sanders to compete for meaningful snaps while encouraging others who doubted his NFL readiness.

Sanders currently sits behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel on Cleveland’s depth chart.

NFL analyst Craig Carton recently made a blunt claim about Sanders’ situation during his podcast segment.

“He’s a bystander watching practice and I happen to love that, because for everyone out there that was yelling and screaming about how the Browns were disrespecting Shedeur, and the NFL disrespected Shedeur. If a dude can play, you find a way to play him, period,” Carton said. “So the fact that he started the season off as the third quarterback, and now we’re finding out he’s fourth, behind Bailey Zappe, in addition to Dylan Gabriel and Joe Flacco, tells you all you need to know about whether or not that kid could ever be a starting quarterback in the NFL. The answer is no, sir.”

Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave recently clarified the team’s approach with their backup quarterbacks.

He confirmed that Gabriel, Sanders, and Zappe are all taking scout-team reps, with Zappe receiving additional work to mimic Joe Burrow’s style before Week 1.

Musgrave acknowledged the unusual nature of having three quarterbacks running scout team, but emphasized the developmental benefits.

Still, the fact that some mock Sanders’ struggles shows how many are rooting for him to fail.

Despite the criticism surrounding his early struggles, Cleveland continues to carry Sanders as an emergency quarterback on game days.

The organization believes his college success at Colorado will translate to the professional level when opportunities arise.

He might feel the weight of criticism, but the satisfaction of silencing doubters is part of what fuels him.

