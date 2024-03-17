Browns Nation

Browns Could End 36-Year Streak In 2024 Season

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a surprising season.

Of course, it wasn’t a surprise to see them compete, but it was kind of shocking to see some of the games they won despite their myriad of injuries.

Having five different players starting at quarterback is far from ideal, and that’s why Kevin Stefanski was the rightful winner of the Coach of the Year award.

Now, however, he’s going to be in for an even bigger challenge in 2024.

Stefanski has an opportunity to help Cleveland do something that hasn’t been done in almost four decades.

According to insider Ed Greenberger on Twitter, the Browns haven’t had consecutive winning seasons since 1987 and 1988.

Notably, they’re coming off winning 11 games and even clinching a postseason berth before the final week of the campaign.

Stefanski entered the 2023 season on the hot seat after failing to make the playoffs in back-to-back years, and he responded in a big way.

The Browns don’t have that many needs right now.

Their roster is mostly set on both sides of the field, and their current group of players has already shown that they can rally together and be one of the most competitive teams in the league.

Now, it’ll all be about trying to stay healthy for the most part, especially at quarterback.

The clock is ticking for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s only been able to make 12 appearances over two years despite making $230 million fully guaranteed.

This will be a make-or-break season for the Clemson product, who may not have another chance if he doesn’t bring his A-game in 2024.

