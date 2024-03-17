Browns Nation

Video Shows Jerry Jeudy Enjoying His New Browns Threads

By

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big need for depth at the wide receiver position, and it didn’t take long before they addressed it.

The Browns traded some late-round picks to acquire WR Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos earlier this month, and it could end up being a very impactful move.

The former first-round pick has embraced the move with open arms, and he even showcased his new threads on social media already (via Noah Schaefer on Twitter).

Jeudy will get an opportunity to start from scratch after an inconsistent and disappointing beginning to his career.

Hopefully, the Browns’ quarterback situation will be better and more steady than the one he had during his days in Mile High.

Moreover, the trade to Cleveland may have been just what he needed to finally fulfill his potential.

He’ll get to play next to his idol, Amari Cooper, and that will give the Browns one of the most talented one-two punches in the game.

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson will be back to full strength for the start of the upcoming season, and with Ken Dorsey as the new offensive coordinator, the Browns are expected to run a pass-happy offense, so Jeudy could end up having a huge impact on the team.

On top of that, he’s entering a contract year, so he should be extra motivated to prove that he can be a consistent contributor to a contending team.

Otherwise, he would miss a huge payday, and maybe even the Browns could give up on him as well.

