Browns Could End Long Drought With Win Against The Rams

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns desperately need a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

It’s not just a matter of keeping the playoff hopes alive or keeping up this rollercoaster of a season; it’s also a matter of history.

As pointed out by DollarDog Nick on Twitter, it’s been 11 years since the Browns last won a game on the West Coast.

The last time it happened, the 4-8 Browns escaped Oakland with a 20-17 win over the Oakland — now Las Vegas — Raiders.

It appears Joe Flacco will try to become the first Browns QB since Brandon Weeden to pull it off, and that’s not a phrase many people would’ve even dreamed of hearing the last time the Browns won on the West Coast.

The Browns have the best defense in the league, and the Rams are no longer the powerhouse they used to be.

Of course, they’re well coached and have more than enough weapons to put up points on the scoreboard, which is why the team needs to play mistake-free offense and rely on the running game as early and often as possible.

The Browns are 7-4 and have overcome adversity from the very beginning of the season, relying on their stellar defense to get the job done despite major injuries to Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson.

The situation is far from ideal, but there’s a different vibe about this Browns team, and they’ll just keep on fighting regardless of the rival, the context, the scoreboard, or how much time is left on the clock.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

