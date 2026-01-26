Browns Could Finalize Coaching Decision As Soon As Monday

The Cleveland Browns may only be hours away from naming their next head coach.

Following the Los Angeles Rams’ 31–27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday night’s NFC Championship Game, Browns coaching candidate Nate Scheelhaase is now free to move forward in the hiring process.

Scheelhaase, currently the Rams’ pass game coordinator, is scheduled for a second interview with the Browns in Los Angeles, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. If all goes well, he could become the franchise’s next head coach shortly thereafter, replacing Kevin Stefanski and ushering in a new era for the organization.

“The Rams were eliminated in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night when they lost 31-27 to the Seahawks. It means that Scheelhaase, 35, can be hired as early as Monday to replace Kevin Stefanski after the team interviews him for a second time in Los Angeles, providing he beats out his four challengers,” Cabot wrote.

Scheelhaase is one of five finalists believed to be under serious consideration. Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz remain major contenders, along with Todd Monken and a smaller group of outside candidates. Still, multiple reports have indicated that Cleveland has strong interest in Scheelhaase, who has rapidly built a reputation as one of the league’s brightest young offensive minds.

Despite his age, Scheelhaase has been praised for his command of modern offensive concepts, quarterback development, and leadership presence inside the Rams’ building.

The organization’s front office, led by general manager Andrew Berry, has also conducted one of the most data-driven coaching searches in recent memory. Candidates have reportedly been given detailed football questionnaires, personality assessments, and homework.

The Browns must weigh whether to trust a first-time head coach during a critical period that includes an unsettled quarterback situation and significant roster questions on the offensive side of the ball. Jim Schwartz, by contrast, offers experience and immediate continuity, particularly with a defense that has ranked among the NFL’s best over the past three seasons.

For a fan base desperate for stability and direction, the coming days will define the next chapter of Browns football.

