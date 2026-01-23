Browns Are Reportedly Giving Coaching Candidates ‘Homework’

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search continues to be a talking point across the NFL, and not just because of the candidates involved. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the organization is putting potential head coaches through one of the most extensive and unusual evaluation processes in the league.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Pelissero revealed that Cleveland’s front office is requiring candidates to complete detailed assignments, psychological evaluations, and written homework as part of the interview process.

“The Browns’ search process is unlike any other in the NFL, and it plays to certain types of candidates. They are a data-driven operation in Cleveland. They spend an extraordinary amount of time gathering data on their coaching candidates. You’re talking about taking a personality test. You’re talking about writing an essay. You’re talking about completing homework assignments between the first and second rounds of interviews. It plays toward the types of candidates that they have in the mix. Which is very smart people. Questionnaires, a multi-part essay, and a personality test. And additional homework assignments if you get through the first round and into the second round,” Pelissero said.

Pelissero’s insight suggests that beyond the football issues, candidates must also be willing to navigate an intensive vetting process that resembles a corporate executive search more than a traditional NFL coaching hire.

The Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry and an analytically driven front office, are known for placing a premium on data, structure, and long-term planning. That philosophy now appears to be shaping how they evaluate coaching candidates.

Rather than relying solely on interviews and coaching résumés, Cleveland is attempting to build a psychological and strategic profile of each finalist.

It also helps explain why the Browns’ finalist pool has leaned heavily toward younger, analytically minded offensive coaches such as Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, along with internal candidate Jim Schwartz. Those coaches may be more comfortable navigating a structured, data-heavy evaluation.

Whether this approach ultimately helps or hurts the Browns remains to be seen. While the detailed screening could uncover the right long-term fit, it may also narrow the field to only a certain type of candidate, and potentially alienate others who prefer a more conventional path to the job.

As the Browns move closer to making a decision, one thing is clear: landing the head coaching role in Cleveland now requires more than football knowledge alone. It also demands test-taking skills, writing ability, patience, and a willingness to embrace one of the most rigorous interview processes in professional sports.

For better or worse, the Browns are doing things their own way.

