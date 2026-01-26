Browns Urged To Follow Seahawks’ Coaching Blueprint

As the Cleveland Browns continue navigating a highly scrutinized head coaching search, one NFL insider believes the franchise should look west for guidance.

NFL insider Josina Anderson suggested that the Browns would be wise to follow the model used by the Seattle Seahawks when they hired Mike Macdonald as their head coach.

“I think the Cleveland #Browns would do good to remember that Seattle was smart enough to pair rookie head coach Mike Macdonald with assistant head coach Leslie Frazier —who’s been through so much in this league—(including still being in the air just hours after his head coach interview with #NYG when he learned he didn’t get the job before touching the ground). The #Browns interviewed a leader of men last night who could be a cohesive core piece in the building not only for their quarterbacks, but also their whole team. Something to think about,” Anderson wrote.

The suggestion comes as the Browns weigh two primary directions: hiring a young, offensive-minded head coach such as Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase or Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, or elevating defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. While the offensive candidates are widely respected for their football IQ and creativity, both are still relatively inexperienced at the NFL level, particularly when it comes to leading an entire organization.

Frazier, now an assistant head coach with the Seahawks, brings decades of experience as both a head coach and defensive coordinator. His résumé includes head coaching stops in Minnesota and coordinator roles with multiple franchises, including Buffalo, where he helped build one of the league’s most consistent defenses. His presence in Seattle is widely viewed as a stabilizing force for Macdonald, who entered the job at just 37 years old.

If the Browns do go with Scheelhaase or Udinski, pairing that coach with a seasoned assistant head coach or coordinator could help bridge the experience gap and provide immediate credibility in the locker room.

Seattle’s rapid turnaround under Macdonald, culminating in a Super Bowl appearance, only strengthens the argument.

For a franchise desperate to escape decades of instability, copying a proven formula may be safer than reinventing the wheel.

