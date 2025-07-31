Browns Nation

Thursday, July 31, 2025
Browns Could Have A Big Problem On Offense

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Could Have A Big Problem On Offense
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered training camp with optimism about their revamped backfield, but that confidence has quickly evaporated as injuries and off-field issues create serious depth concerns.

What looked like a solid running back room just months ago now represents one of the team’s most glaring vulnerabilities heading into the 2025 season.

The problems started when Nick Chubb departed for the Houston Texans, leaving Jerome Ford and rookie Quinshon Judkins as the expected one-two punch.

Instead, both players are currently unavailable, forcing the Browns to scramble for solutions.

Analyst Pat McGuire recently discussed the mounting concerns during an appearance on The Hanford Dixon Show.

“It’s gotta be the running backs [in trouble] for me. Jerome Ford kind of has an undisclosed injury going on right now. Doesn’t seem like anything too serious. I mean, Nick Chubb walked out the door, right? Now, you’ve got Quinshon Judkins, who was going to be your first-string running back, we don’t know. He’s kinda still in limbo. He won’t be out the whole year, necessarily. That would be unprecedented for a suspension like that, but you never know at this point,” McGuire said.

Ford missed the opening week of camp with a hamstring injury and has only returned in a limited capacity.

His status remains uncertain as the Browns monitor his recovery.

Judkins faces a more complicated situation. The rookie remains unsigned while dealing with potential legal consequences from a domestic battery arrest in Florida.

His availability for the regular season hangs in the balance as the legal process unfolds.

With both expected starters sidelined, rookie Dylan Sampson has stepped into first-team reps. The Browns also added UFL standout Toa Taua to provide emergency depth.

The team may need to act quickly as preseason games approach. Options include signing a veteran like Zack Moss or continuing to evaluate their current options.

Either way, what once looked like a strength has become a major concern that could impact Cleveland’s offensive plans.

Browns Nation