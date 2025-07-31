Browns Nation

Thursday, July 31, 2025
Browns Rookie Earns High Rating In Madden

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made Mason Graham the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for a good reason.

The Michigan product dominated college football as one of the nation’s most disruptive interior defenders. Now that reputation is starting to carry over to the professional level.

EA Sports recently unveiled its rookie ratings for Madden NFL 26, and Graham earned an impressive 80 overall score.

The rating places him fourth among all incoming rookies, highlighting both his college production and the high expectations surrounding his NFL transition.

Graham’s college resume speaks for itself. He recorded 108 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and nine sacks during his time with the Wolverines.

Those numbers earned him two All-American honors, including a unanimous selection in 2024. His combination of strength, agility, and football intelligence made him a coveted draft prospect.

The Browns believe Graham can make an immediate impact alongside All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett. Cleveland’s defensive front should benefit significantly from adding his presence to the rotation.

EA Sports ranked Graham behind only Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars at 84 overall, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty at 83, and New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter at 81.

Graham’s rating also surpassed the number one overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, Cam Ward at 72.

Cleveland’s decision to trade down from the second overall spot initially drew mixed reactions from fans and analysts.

The Browns passed on Hunter but gained Graham, an additional second-round selection, and a 2026 first-round pick in the process.

Coming off a disappointing 3-14 season, the Browns are counting on Graham’s development to help anchor their defensive turnaround efforts.

