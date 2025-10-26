Browns Could Have Interest In Promising QB Prospect

The main goal for the Cleveland Browns throughout the rest of this season is to figure out if either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders is capable of being this team’s next franchise quarterback.

Dillon Gabriel is set to make his fourth start on Sunday at New England, and while he hasn’t set the league on fire, he has protected the ball and is coming off leading the team to its best performance of the season in a 31-6 blowout over the Miami Dolphins last week.

Cleveland picked a good year to have two first-rounders because they could have their pick of the litter if they keep losing, and that could include Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who continues to light up the nation week after week.

Sorsby showed out yet again on Saturday in a 41-20 blowout over Baylor, completing 13 of 21 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns while running for another 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The performance brought him up to 20 passing touchdowns and just one interception on the year, as well as 425 rushing yards and seven rushing TDs.

The junior is becoming a fringe Heisman candidate, and during a year where so many projected high-profile quarterbacks are underachieving and potentially hurting their draft stock (LaNorris Sellers, Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, etc.), Sorsby is certainly a candidate to crash the party next April.

Given the fact that he plays right down the road from the Browns, they’ll surely do their homework on him and make an educated decision in the first round next offseason.

