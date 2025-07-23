Browns Could Make Big Contract Move With 2 Key Players

The Cleveland Browns have to make some financial decisions sooner rather than later.

Their roster is one of the oldest in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean they should let go of their veterans.

That’s especially true for those who are a part of their plans for the future and will also count against the salary cap next season, even if they’re not on the roster.

One insider recently predicted that the Browns could look to extend two key players, partly because they will have a cap cost anyway.

“Zac Jackson of The Athletic smartly pointed out the 2026 dead cap that will occur with Browns guard Wyatt Teller and tight end David Njoku. Don’t be shocked if either are signed to an extension as their value to the team clearly out weights their impending dead cap hit,” Mac Blank wrote on X.

Njoku has been in talks about a contract extension for months.

His agent reportedly met multiple times with the team ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and although no action has been taken yet, there are significant expectations, as both parties are interested in maintaining their partnership for the long term.

As for Teller, he’s a valuable piece for this team, but he was far from his best last season, so perhaps the Browns will want to give him a closer look this season before making any long-term decision.

The Browns’ salary cap situation has been a mess for years, largely due to the Deshaun Watson trade, a transaction that has negatively impacted nearly every aspect of planning and roster-building.

