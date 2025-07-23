Browns Praised For ‘Smart Move’ In NFL Draft

For months, Cleveland Browns fans fantasized about having Travis Hunter on the team.

All signs pointed to the Browns drafting the two-way star in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Jacksonville Jaguars had something to say about that.

The Browns got a haul in trading down from the No. 2 overall pick, and they also got a chance to land a potential star in defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5.

According to NFL analyst Nick Shook, that was an intelligent move based on their circumstances.

“I think it was the smart move [to trade down] because Travis Hunter is a football experiment, and I think that football experiment did not need to take place within the Cleveland Browns organization. I think the Browns did themselves a favor trading back and getting an extra first-round pick (in 2026), and avoiding the spotlight that comes with Travis Hunter, because I don’t think they’re necessarily built to maximize his talents on both sides of the ball. I think Browns fans will be really pleased with [Mason Graham] over time,” Shook said.

Hunter was the most exciting prospect in this class and would’ve been a joy to watch in Cleveland.

Then again, the Browns didn’t need him at cornerback, and they don’t have a good enough quarterback situation to make the most of his talents as a wide receiver.

They also got a potential franchise building block in Graham.

Not many defensive tackles go as high as No. 5 in the draft, but he’s no ordinary defensive tackle.

The Browns may have the best front seven in the game, with Graham and Myles Garrett leading the way.

In addition, the trade allowed them to get an additional first-round pick for what’s expected to be a stacked QB class in the 2026 NFL Draft.

So, they will now have a real chance to finally solve that situation as well.

