Proposed Browns Trade Would Completely Change Their Future

The Cleveland Browns have everything lined up perfectly for them to presumably make two very obvious and very helpful picks with the sixth and 24th overall selections in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday. However, after the blockbuster trade at the top of last year’s first round, you never know what GM Andrew Berry could cook up.

Left tackle and wide receiver are the clear needs, but that doesn’t mean a trade needs to be taken completely off the table. There is a world where Berry could still trade down and get exactly what he needs in a deep class, which is why one writer recently cooked up a fun deal that would still likely net the Browns exactly what they need.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports shared a proposed deal with the Dallas Cowboys that would see the Browns move down six spots from No. 6 and bring in another first-round pick in the process. For a team with as many needs as Cleveland has, to have three firsts and an extra second-rounder next year could certainly be worth some real consideration for the front office.

Browns Get: No. 12 pick, No. 20 pick, 2027 second-round pick

Cowboys Get: No. 6 pick, No. 39 pick, No. 149 pick

“The Browns, who have been linked to moving down, still get a shot at a top wide receiver at No. 12. They also have a chance to come back and add offensive linemen or other options at picks 20 and 24. In this case, they come away with Jordyn Tyson at No. 12 and Monroe Freeling at 20. Using our draft pick trade value chart, the Cowboys receive 625.56 points in value, and the Browns receive 637.38,” Pereles wrote.

If the Browns make a deal like this and still end up with either Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate, a left tackle at No. 20 or 24, and can then use the third first-rounder perhaps to help the secondary, it’s undeniably a big win for this regime. Having an extra second-rounder next year would just be the cherry on top.

The Cowboys are one of a number of other teams with multiple first-rounders who could be eager to move up. There have been a lot of rumors of them wanting to get higher than No. 12 to go after an impact defender, and it’s a perfect year for the Browns to entertain a team willing to move up.

It’s common for teams to try to move up from a high second-rounder to a late first-rounder, and this proposed trade would also accomplish that for the Browns. It would give the team three rookies with five years of control on a first-round contract, and if this winds up coming to fruition, you won’t find many Browns fans too upset about it.

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4 Teams Could Potentially Make Blockbuster Draft Trade With Browns