Browns Could Make Surprising Decision With David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns face several critical decisions as training camp approaches, with tight end David Njoku’s contract situation emerging as a compelling storyline.

While analysts across the league push for a long-term extension, the organization appears to be taking a measured approach that reflects its broader franchise strategy.

The expectation around Berea suggests the Browns will adopt a wait-and-see mentality rather than rushing into negotiations.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi recently shared his perspective on ‘The Ken Carman Show,’ explaining why an extension before the season will likely not happen.

“Njoku is still fairly young, but he’s coming off an injury-plagued year. So, on the Browns side, they might want to see him bounce back and get to that Pro Bowl form before they give him a big extension. For Njoku’s part, obviously, it’s good to have the money up front, but he might want to show again that he is an elite tight end. So I would be maybe a bit surprised to see an extension before the season starts, just because of the nature of where the team is, and even them acknowledging that this is a bit of a kind of a wait and see in terms of where they are at quarterback, where they are as a whole, before they maybe transition in 2026,” Oyefusi noted.

This season represents more of an evaluation period than a championship push.

The organization is reassessing its foundation across multiple positions, creating uncertainty around long-term commitments.

Their draft strategy reinforces this approach.

Trading down from the second overall pick to fifth, passing on talents like Travis Hunter, wasn’t about immediate impact.

The move targeted future value, particularly with general manager Andrew Berry eyeing the 2026 quarterback class.

This cautious methodology extends beyond just Njoku’s situation.

Veteran contract extensions appear unlikely until the franchise establishes a clearer direction for its competitive window.

