Browns Could Make Surprising Move With 2 Key Defenders

The Cleveland Browns added a big piece to their defensive front and got one back from injury.

Rookie Mason Graham is expected to start at tackle right away, and Alex Wright looks like a strong candidate to have a big role as an edge rusher.

That’s why two veterans could be on their way out.

In an article about the team’s position battles, Zac Jackson of The Athletic recently said that the Browns could move on from veteran DT Shelby Harris or DE Ogbo Okoronkwo.

“The Browns have a crowd of edge rushers, too, so it’s possible the team could eventually move on from the 33-year-old Harris or 30-year-old edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo. Harris is set to carry a salary cap number of $2.78 million, while Okoronkwo’s current cap number is $5.3 million,” Jackson wrote.

Okoronkwo arrived with high expectations, but in two seasons, he’s been mostly a rotational piece, failing to take a leap and establish himself as a steady contributor.

As for Harris, he’s been good for the most part, but given his age and salary, it would make sense for the Browns to explore their options.

As things stand, Myles Garrett and Maliek Collins are projected to start on the left side of the defensive line, with Mason Graham and Wright or Isaiah McGuire on the other side.

Of course, a team always needs depth at those crucial positions, and an injury can have a big impact, but it’s about allocating resources, and the Browns could put their money or roster spots to better use somewhere else.

This team regressed on defense last season, and the bar is higher now that they’re looking to bounce back.

That means there may not be room for everybody.

