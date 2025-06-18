Insider Names ‘Most Underrated’ Position Battle On Browns’ Roster

Fans and analysts are talking about the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback battle, and rightfully so.

However, that doesn’t mean that the quarterbacks are the only players currently fighting for a starting job.

According to Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com, the competition to start at edge defender opposite Myles Garrett is as underrated as it is exciting.

“The most underrated position battle is the second starting edge rusher spot, and it seems to be between Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire. If I had to pick today, I would give Wright the edge. He was playing really well before a torn triceps cost him most of last season. He’s fully recovered now, and in these practices his length is evident. No matter who wins that starting job, the D-line may be one of the deepest position groups on the roster,” Bastock wrote.

The Browns did not make many additions at defensive end this offseason.

That speaks volumes about their confidence in Wright, who looked poised to break out before his season was cut short due to the arm injury.

If he can stay on the field, he’s a candidate to take a huge leap this season, as the Browns’ pass rush has a legitimate chance to be one of the best in the NFL.

The Browns selected tackle Mason Graham in the 2025 NFL Draft to bolster their defensive front, and he’s an interior force who’s used to shaking off double teams from his time at Michigan.

Things will be different in the NFL, as no one will be able to double him if that means leaving Garrett against just one player, or vice versa.

As such, Wright or McGuire should have plenty of lanes to the opposing quarterback coming off the edge on the other side.

The Browns’ defense took a step back last season, but they have everything they need to get back to their dominant ways of 2024.

