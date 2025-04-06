Browns Could Make Surprising Move With Kenny Pickett

It’s anybody’s guess who will be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback in 2025, as the only QBs on the current roster are the newly acquired Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson, with his twice-torn Achilles that will likely keep him from ever appearing in a Browns uniform again.

With ten picks in the upcoming draft, it’s a safe bet that the Browns will use at least one of them on a quarterback, but that doesn’t mean the team couldn’t still make a surprising decision with Pickett.

Chef Zae of Honor The Land said during a recent episode of his show that we could see more Pickett than we think in 2025.

“I’m almost wondering if…this is gonna be a year where Kevin Stefanski gets to flex his muscles, gets to show you what he can do with Kenny Pickett, and then train a quarterback behind him.”

It may sound odd… but we could see more Kenny Pickett than we think in 2025. — @chefzae23 pic.twitter.com/9gFEHSsFq8 — Honor The Land (@honortheland) April 6, 2025

It sounds a bit farfetched, but with how the offseason is unfolding, Browns fans should start to see this as a legitimate possibility.

Early reports said that Pickett was told upon arrival that he would get a chance to compete for the starting role, and now that free agency is just about over, there is no one left to sign that could legitimately compete with him for the QB1 spot.

The only other option would be a trade, as Kirk Cousins has been linked to the Browns for the majority of the offseason.

Pickett only saw action in five games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season after spending two years as the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he compiled 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old will be looking to prove he can still be a viable starter in the league with his third team and hopes to follow in the footsteps of other QB reclamation projects such as Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, and Sam Darnold.

If the Browns don’t draft Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick, fans should begin preparing themselves for a whole lot of Pickett unless something unforeseen happens.

