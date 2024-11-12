Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Analyst Suggests Browns Should Move On From Jedrick Wills

Analyst Suggests Browns Should Move On From Jedrick Wills

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills is in the crosshairs of analysts across the NFL media landscape this week for comments the 6-foot-4 player made on Monday.

In a report from Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Wills told Cabot that he had made a “business decision” to not play hurt against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

He suggested that his status as a starter was revoked as a result, and the Browns did indeed sit Wills against the Los Angeles Chargers for the first time in his Cleveland career.

The comments he made to Cabot have been criticized by multiple analysts, but Ken Carman took a different approach to the viral comment.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima,” the titular host suggested the Browns should move on from Wills after the offensive tackle by not re-signing him during the offseason.

“So, this is the end, right?” Carman questioned in the video clip the X account 92.3 The Fan shared on Tuesday.

Carman noted that the organization now has to make its own “business decision” about their future offensive line, and the analyst said that second-year player Dawand Jones would get an extended look at the left tackle position thanks to his comment.

He also suggested that multiple Cleveland players have done the same thing as Wills over the past, but those players were not making that type of comment to members of the media.

The analyst added that players who have the potential to join the NFL Hall of Fame are not the type of players who would say such a thing, contrasting Wills with scores of players who played through pain and went on to have successful careers.

Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation