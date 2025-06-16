Browns Could Make Surprising QB Roster Move

Everybody has an opinion about what the Cleveland Browns should do at the quarterback position, but this is what the team has opened the door for since there are five quarterbacks in town, including Deshaun Watson, who likely won’t play in 2025.

Teams can get creative in order to keep four active quarterbacks, and while many have doubted that sentiment, one insider recently predicted the Browns could make a surprising move and actually keep all four of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently stopped by The Ken Carman Show and suggested there is momentum for the Browns keeping all four quarterbacks.

“It does seem like there’s a little more momentum lately for them potentially keeping four quarterbacks. Cleveland, they value players, like a lot of teams, but more so than others, value them like currency and tradable assets. They have four quarterbacks. If somebody performs well in the preseason, or you showcase somebody to perform well in the preseason, maybe you could trade a piece. But, there’s a scenario where they can keep four or stash one in the practice squad. There are a lot of things they can do. It seems like they are, at least, open to those options at this point,” Fowler said.

"It does seem like there's a little more momentum, lately, for them potentially keeping four QBs…it seems like they are, at least, open to those options" 🚨 @JFowlerESPN w/ @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on #Browns QB 🏈⤵️ 🎥 Watch the FULL interview: https://t.co/TdNuN8Agoz pic.twitter.com/Avm41M2ivK — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 16, 2025

It seems reasonable that either Gabriel or Sanders would begin the season on the practice squad, which isn’t a bad thing because they could use the reps, and starting either of them in Week 1 would be an aggressive move.

It’s the middle of June, so there’s no reason to make any hasty decisions just yet.

The Browns are doing the right thing by letting the situation play itself out, and if the team decides to trade either Flacco or Pickett, it likely wouldn’t come until perhaps early in the season when another team gets desperate for a new starter following an injury.

Flacco was just signed to a 1-year deal, and Pickett was just acquired via trade, so moving either of them so early into their tenure would be unlikely.

The Browns have been quiet about the situation lately, so much of the noise is purely speculation.

Let’s let all this play out.

