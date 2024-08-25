Browns Nation

Sunday, August 25, 2024
Browns Could Propose Trade With 3 Teams In Need Of Better Backup QB

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland has a good problem on its hands.

Like the rest of the NFL, the Browns have the looming deadline to cut down its 90-man roster to a 53-man squad on Tuesday, and the team has at least one too many quarterbacks on its roster heading into the final 48 hours.

With either newcomer Tyler Huntley or last year’s draft pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson looking at being waived on Tuesday, the Browns could elect to find a trade partner instead to add or improve their draft picks in 2024.

Here are three teams that need a better backup quarterback.

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has been healthy for most of his time with the Detroit Lions, especially over the past two seasons.

But should Goff go down, the team would turn Hendon Hooker, an unproven second-year quarterback.

The Lions have Super Bowl aspirations, and offering a late-round draft pick to ensure the team has a better backup would be worth it.

Miami Dolphins

While Tua Tagovailoa is the unquestioned starter in one of the NFL’s most exciting offenses, who would the Dolphins turn to if he’s injured?

Mike White or Skylar Thompson.

Yikes!

Miami is looking to make its third-straight playoff appearance, and having a better backup would be worth sacrificing a draft pick.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Listen, Tampa Bay has at least some experience winning with former Browns quarterbacks, so why not add another?

Obviously, Baker Mayfield has been known to gut it out even with injuries.

Yet having a player like Huntley or Thompson-Robinson would help the Buccaneers continue to move the football over Kyle Trash or John Wolford as neither quarterback has sustained success in the NFL against first-team defenses.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation