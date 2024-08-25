3 Browns Offensive Players With Strong Performances Against Seahawks

While Cleveland lost its final preseason contest against the Seattle Seahawks, the Browns had several standout performances on Saturday night.

Three players stood out among the crowd with strong offensive performances.

Jamari Thrash

The fifth-round selection from this year’s NFL Draft showed why the Browns were high on this player.

Thrash was able to take one pass all the way, a 46-yard touchdown reception from Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the second quarter.

For the game, Thrash finished with four receptions that went 73 yards as the wide receiver makes a strong case for his inclusion on the 53-man roster Tuesday.

Tyler Huntley

Was this a showcase game for a possible trade, or was this Huntley’s strongest statement yet to make the 53-man roster ahead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson?

Either way, Huntley was impressive in his time on the field as the quarterback completed 17-of-22 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Huntley also rushed the ball twice, collecting 14 yards on the ground as he played the majority of the second half.

The 6-foot-1 former Pro Bowler made his case as a backup on the roster, to say the least.

Michael Woods

One of Huntley’s favorite targets on the night was wide receiver Michael Woods II.

After missing all of last season’s activity with an Achilles injury, Woods has returned this season with an intent to make the 53-man roster in 2024.

On the night, Woods hauled in a team-best five passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns, outpacing multiple wide receivers who are also competing for a place on the team’s depth chart.

