Browns Nation

Friday, July 12, 2024
Browns Could Target Super Bowl Winning RB

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Leonard Fournette #5 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

 

Browns’ athletes have less than 10 days before reporting to Berea for the start of the 2024 NFL regular season training camp, and where veteran running back Nick Chubb stands remains unknown.

Chubb – who injured his knee last season during a Week 2 contest – has not made a public announcement of when he is expected to return to the field this season, leading to questions about who the Browns will feature should Chubb miss an extended period this season.

ESPN analyst Adam Schefter may have unveiled a former Super Bowl-winning athlete as an alternative to the team’s current stable of athletes.

Earlier this week, Schefter shared on Twitter that free-agent running back Leonard Fournette “is motivated to continue his NFL career” and “intends to sign with a team before the season.”

Schefter added information from Fournette’s agent – Ari Nissim – that the athlete is in excellent shape.

“Leonard’s in the best shape of his career and I expect he will have a new home soon,” Nissim said according to Schefter.

Fournette is entering his eighth season in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his three-year stay with the team.

The runner played only two games last season with the Buffalo Bills, recording 12 carries with the team for 40 yards during his brief stay.

Fournette has played in 81 games throughout his NFL career, recording 4,518 rushing yards, 2,219 receiving yards, and 41 total touchdowns.

The Browns currently have last season’s backup Jerome Ford on the roster as well as new signees Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman to compete for playing time this season.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation