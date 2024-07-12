Browns Nation

Friday, July 12, 2024
Myles Garrett Receives Notable Honor

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett has racked up a ton of accolades already in his seven-year career and is considered by fans to be among the best, if not the best at his position in the entire league.

Apparently, fans aren’t alone in that line of thinking as Garrett recently picked up another notable honor to add to his long list of accolades.

In a recent vote conducted by league executives, coaches, and scouts, Garrett was ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher in the NFL, which the Browns’ official Twitter account posted with a caption, “tell us something we don’t already know.”

Garrett has racked up an impressive 88.5 sacks in his first 100 career games and will have a shot to surpass 100 with another healthy season to put him halfway to Bruce Smith’s all-time record.

In a league with so many dominant edge rushers such as T.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby, Micah Parsons, Khalil Mack, Trey Hendrickson, and so many more, to be considered the best at one of the league’s deepest positions by the decision-makers is a high honor.

At just 28 years old, Garrett shouldn’t be slowing down anytime soon and can hopefully remain healthy and consistent as he has throughout his career.

Cleveland also got 5.5 sacks out of newcomer Za’Darius Smith last season as Garrett’s main counterpart, and getting him back to being the double-digit sack artist he was with the Green Bay Packers would take some pressure off Garrett and give the Browns one of the league’s most dangerous edge-rushing duos.

Browns Nation