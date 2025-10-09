Browns Could Trade 2 More Key Veterans

The Cleveland Browns continue to make significant roster moves.

The latest, trading cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Jacksonville Jaguars for cornerback Tyson Campbell, was a curious one.

Cleveland has looked much better than its record and likely doesn’t want to give up on the season so early.

However, the Browns also need to plan for their future, which is why Moe Moton of Bleacher Report believes they could also trade David Njoku and Jerome Ford.

“Cleveland is a competitive 1-4 squad that only lost by one point to the [Cincinnati] Bengals, who had a healthy Joe Burrow in Week 1, beat the Green Bay Packers and nearly upset the [Minnesota] Vikings in London. However, the Browns must consider the long-term complexion of their roster. If they’re not going to extend veterans in the final year of their contracts, general manager Andrew Berry should put those players on the trade block. Among the skill players, tight end David Njoku and (running back) Jerome Ford would likely draw the most interest,” Moton wrote.

Ford has never been efficient as a lead back, and with promising rookie Quinshon Judkins looking like a star, the Browns have no real use for the veteran.

The same, albeit to a lesser degree, applies to Njoku.

He’s a fan favorite and a leader, but rookie Harold Fannin Jr. has looked like another star in the making at the same position.

More than that, Njoku is in the final year of his contract and wants a long-term extension.

The Browns’ front office has been very aggressive in the early stages of the season, highlighted by its trade of quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and another rookie class like this one could be a big step forward for the organization.

Also, with the need to spend to fix the offensive line in the offseason, it may make sense to part with more veterans before the NFL trade deadline.

