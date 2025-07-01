Browns Nation

Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Browns Counting On Bounce-Back Season From Key Defender

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defense ranked among the best in the NFL in multiple categories in 2023 but took a step back during the 2024 season.

Cleveland’s offensive struggles and inability to put together long drives were problems that wore down the defense.

The Browns are looking to regain their status as one of the league’s best defenses, and insider Mary Kay Cabot mentioned a stalwart in the secondary as a player who needs to rebound in 2025.

“So [Martin Emerson Jr.] is tied to the whole Greg Newsome thing because you’ve got Greg who wants that smoke. He wants to be out there more on an island or wherever and he wants to those reps, he wants to play outside,” Cabot said. “And then you’ve got Martin, who is needing a rebound year.”

The cornerback earned the nickname “Emerson Island” for his ability to shut down wide receivers in 2023.

Emerson ranked among the league’s best in man-to-man coverage during his second season, garnering praise from opponents.

Last year wasn’t as kind, as he allowed 701 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Emerson has started 33 games in his NFL career, including 15 last season.

The upcoming campaign will be Emerson’s fourth with the Browns, and the third-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft will need to demonstrate his value to secure a return to Cleveland beyond this season.

Browns Nation