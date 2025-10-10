Browns Currently Have 8 QBs On Payroll

Rookie Dillon Gabriel became the 41st quarterback to start a game for the Cleveland Browns since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999.

Just days after Gabriel’s debut last Sunday, the Browns traded veteran Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first-ever deal between the two Ohio rivals.

That move highlighted the staggering financial burden quarterbacks have placed on Cleveland’s salary cap over the years.

Heading into Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns carry $41.65 million in quarterback allocations across eight players on their payroll.

Only $2.37 million of that total belongs to active quarterbacks currently on the roster.

According to Spotrac, the franchise lists eight quarterbacks with cap hits this season, reflecting the level of instability at the position.

“Updated #Browns 2025 QB Cap Hits: Deshaun Watson ($35.9M, PUP), Jameis Winston ($2.2M Dead), Dillon Gabriel ($1.1M, Active), Joe Flacco ($999k, Dead), Shedeur Sanders ($955k, Active), Bailey Zappe ($315k, P-Squad), DTR ($171k, Dead), Kenny Pickett ($8k, Dead).” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti shared the breakdown on X.

The Browns drafted Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in 2025, creating a five-quarterback roster alongside Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson.

That logjam dissolved quickly as Cleveland made several moves throughout the offseason and into the regular season.

Pickett was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Watson remains on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from an Achilles tear, though he could return to the active roster as soon as next week.

Despite the ongoing quarterback chaos, the front office appears confident in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s vision for the team’s future.

