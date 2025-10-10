Browns Rookie Tabbed As ‘Biggest Breakout Player’

For years, the Cleveland Browns had one of the best running backs in the NFL.

But after Nick Chubb suffered a knee injury and lost a step, it became evident that the team needed a younger replacement.

Fortunately, it didn’t take long before they found another potential star at the position.

That’s why Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently named Quinshon Judkins as the Browns’ “biggest breakout player” so far this season.

“Another rookie second-round pick who has flashed for a sluggish AFC North team, Judkins ranks fifth in the NFL with 86.8 rushing yards per game. He’s scored twice, has yet to turn the ball over, and is coming off a 128-scrimmage-yard performance in Week 5,” Gagnon wrote.

At Ohio State, Judkins joined forces with TreVeyon Henderson to form one of the best running back duos in college football and helped it win a national championship.

Some scouts thought Henderson was the better NFL prospect, yet Judkins has outdone him in all aspects of the game to date.

Granted, he’s far from a finished product, and he needs to improve in pass protection.

But he’s been a better pass catcher than expected, and while he may not have Chubb’s breakaway speed, he excels in terms of vision, patience and explosiveness.

The Browns have one of the best rookie classes in recent history, and while it’s not easy to stand out from the rest of the pack, Judkins has made a name for himself already.

Hopefully, he’ll stay healthy, as he has all the tools to lead the Browns’ running game not only this season but for many years to come.

