Browns DB Throws Incredible First Pitch At Guardians Game

Cleveland Browns fans should be happy that defensive back Denzel Ward picks off passes instead of making them.

At least if his performance at the Cleveland Guardians game on Tuesday is any indication.

Bally Sports Cleveland shared on Twitter a video of Ward making a ceremonial first pitch for the ages, tossing out a ball that sailed over home plate and the backstop.

That one just missed the strike zone. Denzel Ward's first pitch at tonight's @CleGuardians game was just a bit too high and outside for a strike.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/uIyw27fpFm — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) May 21, 2024

After waving to the crowd, Ward’s windup was exaggerated before the defensive back took two steps and sent the ball sailing above the backstop into the stands.

Commentators on the video can be heard groaning, adding hilariously to this epic first pitch.

The social media post captioned the video perfectly, calling the toss “just a bit too high and outside for a strike.”

It’s the second time in a week that members of the Browns were asked to toss out the ceremonial first pitch for the Guardians as a pair of rookies in defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. and offensive guard Zak Zinter had the honors on Friday before the game.

Ward is entering his seventh year with the organization, signing with the Browns after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The cornerback has played in 79 games in his Cleveland career, earning 273 tackles and 15 interceptions over the past six seasons.

Ward is a prolific defender, adding 76 pass deflections to his resume.

The Guardians finish their six-game homestand on Wednesday before embarking on trips to face the Angels and Rockies over the next seven days.

NEXT:

Analyst Predicts Losing Record For 2024 Browns