Browns DC Reveals Plans For Newest Addition To Secondary

The Cleveland Browns just can’t catch a break, and their struggles with injuries have become borderline comical at this point.

Even so, this team won’t stop grinding and fighting week in and week out, and it’ll be up to the next man up to step up.

The team just placed star safety Grant Delpit on injured reserve with a groin injury that’ll keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

With that in mind, they signed veteran safety Duron Harmon to the active roster from the practice squad.

Also, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz recently confirmed that Harmon would play along with Ronnie Hickman and D’Anthony Bell, adding a veteran presence to the mix (via Scott Petrak on Twitter).

#Browns DC Jim Schwartz said S Duron Harmon will play along with Ronnie Hickman, D'Anthony Bell, adds veteran presence. Activated from practice squad with Grant Delpit (groin) done for season. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 14, 2023

Harmon is entering his 11th year in the league out of Rutgers.

He was a third-round pick from the New England Patriots, and he made 164 appearances (79 starts) for them between 2013 and 2019.

He later played for the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears.

Throughout the course of his career, he’s logged 397 tackles, 23 picks, 43 passes defended, three forced fumbles, and he has recovered three fumbles.

Also, he’ll bring some much-needed playoff experience after making four Super Bowl appearances in New England, winning three of them.

He’ll have to make up for Delpit’s stellar production, and that’s going to be easier said than done, all things considered.

Through the first 13 games of the season, Delpit led the team with 77 tackles to go along with one fumble recovery, one interception, and even 1.5 sacks.