Joe Flacco Reaches Exciting Agreement With Browns

“Flacco Fever” is here to stay.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter that Joe Flacco reached a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns that will keep him off the practice squad for the rest of the season.

Joe Flacco has reached agreement on a one-year deal with Cleveland Browns. No more practice squad this season for Flacco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2023

Flacco is the fourth quarterback to start a game this year for the Browns.

Arguably, he’s been their best option at the position, so that’s why Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski is rolling with him as the starter for the rest of the year.

Flacco is coming off a three-touchdown performance, the only Browns quarterback to do so this year.

All three touchdown tosses traveled 30 yards or more, something that hasn’t happened in Cleveland since Brian Sipe did so in 1980.

Joe isn’t just making a difference on the field, though, as the veteran presence he brings to the locker room is one that the team seems to have quickly latched on to.

For good reason, too, considering the success Flacco’s career has seen.

That experienced mindset of Flacco is great for the rest of the Browns.

This recent clip from Cleveland.com reporter Hayden Grove on Twitter speaks volumes about Flacco’s mentality.

Joe Flacco has no idea how much money he’s playing for now that he’s signed a one-year deal. Doesn’t know how much money he’s made on the practice squad either. Just happy to have the opportunity to be in Cleveland.#Browns pic.twitter.com/Bm5JGFkM0p — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) December 14, 2023

For Joe, the goal is now to get his team playing after Week 18, and Cleveland is in a good spot to make the postseason.

Per NFL.com, the Browns currently have a 79 percent chance to make the playoffs this season.

That number will jump to 89 percent if they knock off the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

So if Flacco can deliver another high-level performance, those postseason dreams become a little more real.