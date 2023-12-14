Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Flacco Reaches Exciting Agreement With Browns

Joe Flacco Reaches Exciting Agreement With Browns

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

“Flacco Fever” is here to stay.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter that Joe Flacco reached a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns that will keep him off the practice squad for the rest of the season.

Flacco is the fourth quarterback to start a game this year for the Browns.

Arguably, he’s been their best option at the position, so that’s why Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski is rolling with him as the starter for the rest of the year.

Flacco is coming off a three-touchdown performance, the only Browns quarterback to do so this year.

All three touchdown tosses traveled 30 yards or more, something that hasn’t happened in Cleveland since Brian Sipe did so in 1980.

Joe isn’t just making a difference on the field, though, as the veteran presence he brings to the locker room is one that the team seems to have quickly latched on to.

For good reason, too, considering the success Flacco’s career has seen.

That experienced mindset of Flacco is great for the rest of the Browns.

This recent clip from Cleveland.com reporter Hayden Grove on Twitter speaks volumes about Flacco’s mentality.

For Joe, the goal is now to get his team playing after Week 18, and Cleveland is in a good spot to make the postseason.

Per NFL.com, the Browns currently have a 79 percent chance to make the playoffs this season.

That number will jump to 89 percent if they knock off the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

So if Flacco can deliver another high-level performance, those postseason dreams become a little more real.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Rocco Nuosci
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Rocco Nuosci
Contributor at Browns Nation
Hello! I am a lifetime northeast Ohio resident from Cuyahoga Falls! I'm also a proud graduate of the University of Akron (Go [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Numbers Show How Severely Injuries Have Affected This Browns Season

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Weekly Tactic To Protect Browns Star

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Funny Admission About Having A TV Job

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Names 1 Advantage He Holds Over The Rest Of The NFL

1 day ago

browns stadium

Reporter Notes Browns Lead The NFL In Notable QB Category

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Assistant Coach Is 'The Best In The Business'

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Reveals Myles Garrett's Dominance Against The Jaguars

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Add Defender To Active Roster Before Week 15 Game

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas Reacts to Viral Photo of Tommy DeVito's Agent

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller

Browns Guard Names 1 Key Player Who Helped Secure Win Over Jaguars

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Had Classy Gesture With His O-Line Just Days After Joining Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players celebrate touchdown

Numbers Show Browns Have Major Success Against Winning Teams This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Notes 1 Major Advantage For Joe Flacco In A Playoff Scenario

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players Joe Flacco and David Njoku

ESPN Shows Browns With Chance To Finish Season As No. 1 Seed

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Kevin Stefanski Clears Up Roster Situation Involving Browns QB Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Details Dawand Jones’ Growth During The Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Fans React To Terrible Dawand Jones News

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Has 2-word Description For Joe Flacco Tenure With the Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore

Analyst Gives Browns Special Recognition After Win Over Jaguars

3 days ago

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark

Former Steelers Player Says Flacco Almost Took Another Job Before Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes Big Projection About Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco About To Surpass Division Rival QB In TD Category

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Stat Highlights Joe Flacco's Remarkable Performance Against the Jaguars

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Studs and Duds From The Browns Victory Over The Jaguars In Week 14

4 days ago

Numbers Show How Severely Injuries Have Affected This Browns Season

No more pages to load