Browns DC Sends Clear Message About His Coaching Style

The Cleveland Browns have completely overhauled their coaching staff this offseason, including bringing in Mike Rutenberg as the team’s defensive coordinator. Anytime a new coordinator arrives, one of the biggest questions is simple: what will his philosophy look like? For Rutenberg, the answer appears to revolve around energy, accountability, and building confidence within his players.

During a recent media session, Rutenberg offered insight into how he approaches coaching and what players can expect from him moving forward.

“I don’t know any other way. My dad always told me have a steel chin, take your shots and keep going,” Rutenberg said.

Rutenberg explained that his approach centers on creating a positive but honest environment for players. He believes energy and confidence are essential ingredients for a successful defense.

“We go with positive energy. It’s real, it’s honest, it’s fair. But it’s gonna be positive, bringing swag, and bringing celebrations. Everybody in my opinion wants to be told they did well. That’s human nature,” Rutenberg said.

Players often respond best to coaches who hold them accountable. Rutenberg made it clear that while he wants players to feel confident, that does not mean mistakes will be ignored.

“But at the same time when it’s time to address certain things that need to get better lets show them how good they were and take them there,” Rutenberg added.

Defenses often feed off emotion and momentum. When players are confident and energized, the entire unit can take on a different personality. Rutenberg has a tall order in replacing Jim Schwartz, but believes he is up to the task.

It is still early in the offseason, and Browns fans will ultimately judge the results on the field. But Rutenberg’s comments provide an early glimpse into the culture he hopes to build.

If his message translates into results on the field, Cleveland’s defense could take an even higher step next season, which would be bad news for the rest of the NFL.

