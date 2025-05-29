Browns Defender Appears To Take Massive Jab At Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett worked out their issues with a big paycheck.

Garrett backpedalled from his trade request to sign a record-breaking four-year, $160 million contract extension that, ironically, includes a no-trade clause.

With this new deal, fans and analysts urged Garrett to take the next step and be not only Cleveland’s best player but also its leader.

That’s why plenty of them were unhappy that he chose to skip voluntary OTAs.

Notably, it seems like that may have rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way as well.

A post by Dov Kleiman on X shows that fellow defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo liked an Instagram post criticizing Garrett for not being a leader.

Uh Oh: Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo liked a post on IG that talked about Myles Garrett not being a good leader for the team. The post criticizes Myles for being in Japan and not at OTAs. 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/VlD02oAxLf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 29, 2025

That has been a question mark about Garrett, who’s arguably the best pass rusher in the game.

Of course, there’s no real harm in skipping voluntary OTAs. They’re voluntary for a reason.

Then again, Garrett claimed that he was tired of losing and wanted to compete for a Super Bowl while he was still in his prime, which is why he wanted to leave Cleveland.

If that’s the case, then one would assume he would be eager to get back on the field and lead by example.

No one doubts that Garrett will be his usual dominant self when the season starts.

But after landing a generational contract and winning just three games last season, this might not be the best initial message to send to your teammates.

