Former Player Reveals Glaring Concern About Browns’ QB Room

The Cleveland Browns had to add more firepower to their quarterback room.

Even if Deshaun Watson were healthy, there were more than enough reasons to move on and find someone else to fight for the starting job.

The Browns may have taken things a little too far by getting not one or two candidates but four of them, including two who have never taken an NFL snap.

With that in mind, former NFL player Booger McFarland shared his honest thoughts and concerns about the Browns’ QB room.

“They’ve got a lot of misfit toys in that room, and I get it. As far as the room in general, Deshaun Watson [has] two Achilles surgeries, [Joe] Flacco, [Kenny] Pickett with the two gloves, then you’ve got the two rookies coming in with [Shedeur] Sanders and [Dillon] Gabriel. If you’re really going to be honest about this room, they really don’t know what they have in this room right now, and they’ve got to hope somebody steps forward,” McFarland said.

"They really don't know what they have in this room right now." —@ESPNBooger on the Cleveland Browns' quarterback room pic.twitter.com/g4F2uVHH7U — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 28, 2025

None of the options are particularly promising, but there’s a chance someone will step up and prove the doubters wrong.

Sanders figures to have the highest upside, but the Browns also seem to be quite high on Gabriel.

Pickett comes with some experience, and though he hasn’t looked very good in the NFL so far, it’s not like the Pittsburgh Steelers did him any favors to start his career.

As for Joe Flacco, the 40-year-old might be Cleveland’s best option for this season, but he’s by no means a long-term solution.

This won’t be an easy decision, but if the Browns don’t think any of these players is the answer, they might want to focus on the 2026 NFL Draft to find their quarterback of the future.

NEXT:

Ian Rapoport Reveals Honest Thoughts About Browns' QB Competition