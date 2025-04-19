Insider Reveals Hard Truth About Nick Chubb’s Future

Cleveland made a decision that won’t earn the franchise any favors among its fanbase this offseason when the Browns did not offer running back Nick Chubb a contract extension.

Chubb is coming off back-to-back seasons cut short by injuries, and the club is potentially looking to replace him with a prospect from this year‘s draft.

NFL insider Mike Florio revealed that hard truth earlier this week when discussing how he believes the Browns will approach the 2025 NFL Draft.

“There are so many guys every year in the draft pool who can come out squat 600 pounds, and they’ve got full tread on the tires. They’ve never had a serious knee injury. They’re salary expectations are low. You just go get one of those guys, and they become the Nick Chubb of the future,” Florio said.

Chubb finished the season with just over 330 rushing yards in eight games.

The Browns had high hopes for Chubb to return to his Pro Bowl form last season despite recovering from a second major reconstructive knee surgery to fix both his ACL and MCL.

Cleveland has been linked to multiple running backs this year as the position’s draft class is considered a deep group.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is returning to play-calling duties in 2025, hinting that the Browns will focus on a run-oriented offensive scheme.

Having a running back to complement Jerome Ford is a priority for the franchise.

Ford has served as the de facto starter over the past two seasons while Chubb has been injured, showing Cleveland he has the skill set and capacity to become an every-down back for the Browns.

NEXT:

Insider Makes Surprising Prediction About Browns' QB Competition