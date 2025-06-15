Browns Defender Called Out To Step Up In 2025

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with high hopes for their linebacker corps, particularly focusing on one player who could emerge as a key defensive contributor.

Mohamoud Diabate has caught the attention of both coaching staff and analysts as someone ready to take a significant leap forward.

The former undrafted free agent faces mounting pressure to establish himself as a reliable force in the middle of the defense.

Recently, analyst Xavier Crocker highlighted the opportunity ahead for the young linebacker.

“I think this is a year for him (Mohamoud Diabate) to make a name for himself as well. He stepped in and made some impacts last year when J.O.K. went down. J.O.K. is not going to be back again this year.”

Which LB needs to step up in the absence of JOK in 2025?@chefzae23 says it's Mohamoud Diabate 👀 pic.twitter.com/avuuwjLto6 — Honor The Land (@honortheland) June 13, 2025

Diabate’s path to this moment began when Cleveland signed him as an undrafted rookie in 2023.

His debut season showed promise with 70 tackles and five tackles for loss across 13 games, proving he belonged on the field with the starters.

However, his performance came with notable concerns.

Diabate posted the highest missed tackle rate among Browns linebackers, creating questions about his reliability in crucial situations.

The struggles became evident during Cleveland’s loss to New Orleans, where Taysom Hill exploited defensive gaps for 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The linebacker has used those setbacks as motivation heading into the new campaign.

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah still working back from injury, Diabate has maximized his opportunities during minicamp sessions.

Coaches have praised his energy and focus, describing him as being “everywhere” during practice drills.

His development could prove crucial for Cleveland’s defensive plans.

The Browns need consistent production from their linebacker group, and Diabate appears positioned to claim an expanded role if he can build on his early career foundation.

