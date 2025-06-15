Browns Rookie Named Among ‘Biggest Losers’ After OTAs, Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns have an exciting rookie class from the 2025 NFL Draft, and it’s much needed after a 3-14 season that had the team’s future looking as bleak as ever.

OTAs and minicamp have generated even more excitement around this class, which Browns fans hope will produce multiple foundational pieces on both sides of the ball.

However, one rookie was recently named one of the “biggest losers” after offseason activities.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently wrote an article highlighting the biggest winners and losers from OTAs, and he labeled rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders as one of the biggest losers.

“One of the bigger stories of Browns’ OTAs was that while Sanders and Gabriel received most of the quarterback reps as the team attempts to see what they have in the youngsters, it was the latter who worked mostly with the starters,” Davenport wrote. “Not that long ago, many assumed it was just a matter of time before Sanders was a star in the NFL. Now, he faces a summer certain to be filled with even more scrutiny. And a legitimate battle to even make the 53-man roster.”

This could be an overreaction, as Sanders is still a fifth-round pick, and how many fifth-round picks start at quarterback in Week 1?

Anyone who expected him to come into camp and immediately prove himself as the QB1 is still buying into the media hype and hung up on the false notion that he was a top-10 draft pick.

It’s best for Sanders to take a step back and develop for once, as he took an absolute beating as Colorado’s quarterback over the last two years behind a poor offensive line.

Some time on the bench will be good for him long-term, and after the season Cleveland just had, no Browns fan or any football fan in general should be pushing for Sanders to start right away.

