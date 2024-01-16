Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defender Calls Out Fans Who ‘Don’t Know Football’

Browns Defender Calls Out Fans Who ‘Don’t Know Football’

By

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a special run in the regular season, but they look like an entirely different team in the Wild Card round vs. the Houston Texans.

It was the same Texans team they had beaten a couple of weeks earlier, except for one minor detail.

C.J. Stroud missed their regular-season matchup with a concussion, and it seems like the Browns defense just wasn’t ready for him this time around.

Their championship-level defense got exposed big-time, and following the loss, some fans took offense to that and took to social media to let the players have a piece of their minds.

That’s why Browns star CB Greg Newsome II went on Twitter to pay them back, making fun of those fans who “don’t know football.”

Needless to say, his comments drew criticism and mockery from fans from all teams, as this wasn’t exactly the best possible time to call out the fans, especially those who criticized him over his performance in the most crucial game of the season.

The Browns had overachieved, and perhaps a game like this one was due; it happens.

The team still deserves all the credit in the world for the way they rallied together and were able to overcome adversity and beat the odds more often than not.

Hopefully, they’ll be able to build from this momentum and get back better and stronger next season.

As for the fans and the outside noise, it should be the last thing on their minds right now.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Blunt Admission About His Trade To Browns

15 mins ago

Cleveland Browns huddle

Radio Host Makes Big Projection For The Browns 2024 Offseason

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Says Joe Flacco Didn't Make 1 Change During Browns Run

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive players

Radio Host Says The Browns Had A Successful 2023 Season

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns GM Had Notable Gesture With Personnel After Texans Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Analyst Sends Thankful Message To Browns After Playoff Exit

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes Honest Admission About Losing To Texans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Top Browns Defender Sends Message To Fans After Playoff Elimination

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Christian Harris #48 of the Houston Texans sacks Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Studs And Duds From Browns' Wild Card Loss To Texans

3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 06: Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

DeMeco Ryans Highlights Joe Flacco's 'Elite' Traits

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett Posted Historic Numbers This Season

3 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Sends A Message Ahead Of Texans Game

3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: DeSean Jackson attends Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

DeSean Jackson Reveals His Thoughts On Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Phil Dawson with guitar

Phil Dawson Has Message For Browns Fans Ahead Of Playoff Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Explains Why He Doesn't Love the Texans Against the Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

PFF Shows Browns Chances To Win The AFC In 2023

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Browns Cornerback Shares Cryptic Video On Social Media

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Makes Strong Projection For Joe Flacco This Weekend

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Before Playoff Duel With Texans

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Star Earns Impressive 5th All-Pro Selection

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Predictions For 2023 Wild Card Game Between Browns at Texans

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Bob Golic

Looking Back At 1988 Playoff Game Between Cleveland And Houston

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Defense Broke 14-Year NFL Record In 2023 Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive players

Analyst Picks Browns Play As One Of The Best Of The 2023 Season

4 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Blunt Admission About His Trade To Browns

No more pages to load