Browns Defender Calls Out Fans Who ‘Don’t Know Football’

The Cleveland Browns had a special run in the regular season, but they look like an entirely different team in the Wild Card round vs. the Houston Texans.

It was the same Texans team they had beaten a couple of weeks earlier, except for one minor detail.

C.J. Stroud missed their regular-season matchup with a concussion, and it seems like the Browns defense just wasn’t ready for him this time around.

Their championship-level defense got exposed big-time, and following the loss, some fans took offense to that and took to social media to let the players have a piece of their minds.

That’s why Browns star CB Greg Newsome II went on Twitter to pay them back, making fun of those fans who “don’t know football.”

I love coming on here to just read how a lot of people just don’t know football😂 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) January 16, 2024

Needless to say, his comments drew criticism and mockery from fans from all teams, as this wasn’t exactly the best possible time to call out the fans, especially those who criticized him over his performance in the most crucial game of the season.

The Browns had overachieved, and perhaps a game like this one was due; it happens.

The team still deserves all the credit in the world for the way they rallied together and were able to overcome adversity and beat the odds more often than not.

Hopefully, they’ll be able to build from this momentum and get back better and stronger next season.

As for the fans and the outside noise, it should be the last thing on their minds right now.