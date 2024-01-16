Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Blunt Admission About His Trade To Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ pursuit of a legitimate WR1 ended when they got Amari Cooper at a major discount.

The front office had made some attempts to get a star pass-catcher before, like when they acquired Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants.

Nonetheless, it seems like the LSU star was never comfortable in Berea, and that might be due to the fact that he never wanted to be there in the first place.

Talking on the “Punch Line Podcast”, the former Giants star recently admitted that he felt like the team had sent him to the Browns “to die” (via SN Ohio on Twitter).

“The Giants sent me off to Cleveland to die.” -OBJ on his trade. (via @punchlinepod44) pic.twitter.com/x4AfCoCAqm — SN Ohio (@SN_Ohio) January 15, 2024

OBJ stated that he believes that the organization and the front office felt like he was trying to make a fool out of him, so they punished him by sending him to a non-competitive team.

Beckham said that he could’ve gone to the San Francisco 49ers or the New England Patriots and doubted that the Browns actually had the best offer for his services.

The Browns acquired Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon in exchange for right guard Kevin Zeitler, safety Jabrill Peppers, Cleveland’s 2019 first-round pick, and a 2019 third-round pick.

He was never on the same page with Baker Mayfield, up to the point where his father even posted a video trying to prove that Mayfield was either unwilling or unable to get him the football.

Regardless of who was to blame for his shortcomings, Beckham’s Browns’ tenure will go down in infamy, and it’s a shame to see one of the best players of his generation wasting years of his prime.