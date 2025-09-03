Browns Defender Could Be Poised For Breakout Season

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of talent on defense.

Everybody talks about Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, and rightfully so, but there’s much more on the roster.

Of course, there are 2025 NFL Draft picks Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, and the list doesn’t stop there.

Mike Renner of CBS Sports recently predicted that another front-seven player could be a breakout candidate on a rookie deal.

“Isaiah McGuire wasn’t quite to that level, but he wasn’t supposed to be pick 126 in 2023. He’s a strong, long and bendy edge rusher who will benefit from all the recent additions at defensive tackle for the Browns. He had four pressures on only 12 pass-rushing snaps this preseason,” Renner wrote.

McGuire has shown flashes in his young career, but he’s been nothing more than a rotational piece opposite Garrett.

He’s going to keep that role behind incumbent starter Alex Wright, but he could overtake that spot with some strong performances.

The Browns have a chip on their shoulder this season, and that’s particularly true for their defense.

Those players know they didn’t live up to expectations last season, and they will be the key to the team’s success this year.

The Browns have one of the strongest front sevens in the game, and they should be difficult for opposing offensive lines to handle.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see Cleveland among the league leaders in sacks, and while it already has one superstar pass rusher, finding another one would help its postseason aspirations.

