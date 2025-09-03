Joe Flacco Could Notch Big NFL Milestone In 2025

The Cleveland Browns brought back Joe Flacco for the 2025 NFL season.

As expected, he’s going to be the starting quarterback for the first stretch of the campaign.

While that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to finish the season with that spot, he just needs a couple of starts — or maybe just one — to make NFL history.

“Joe Flacco is only 303 yards away from 46,000 career yards. He could become only the 16th QB in NFL history to do so,” Brad Stainbrook wrote on X.

#Browns Joe Flacco is only 303 yards away from 46,000 career yards. He could become only the 16th QB in NFL history to do so. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 3, 2025

The Browns already know what Flacco can bring to the table.

He will sling the football down the field and make big plays when he gets a clean pocket, but don’t expect much mobility from him.

Also, while there will be some highlight plays, there will be some turnovers. That’s just the deal with this type of quarterback.

Then again, he gives this team the best chance to compete, at least early in the season.

Of course, he’s not going to be here for much longer, and this might even be his final season.

That means the Browns also need to work on getting younger players ready.

They need to figure out if Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders has what it takes to be their QB of the future.

That will only happen if they get a chance to take the field and show what they’ve got.

In the meantime, Flacco will get multiple opportunities to add to his stats and accolades.

NEXT:

Browns WR Vows To Prove NFL Teams Wrong