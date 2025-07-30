Browns Defender Gets Major Praise From Chad Johnson

The Cleveland Browns’ offense raises a ton of questions, but their defense looks solid.

They have some legitimate stars there, including a future first-ballot Hall of Famer like Myles Garrett.

Nevertheless, as great as Garrett is, he’s not the only top-tier player on the defensive side of the field in Cleveland.

At least, not according to former NFL star Chad Johnson.

Recently, the retired wide receiver chose Denzel Ward as one of the best cornerbacks in the game.

‘Ochocinco’ responded to a fan who asked him to share his list, and he gave Ward the nod at No. 3, right behind Patrick Surtain II and Derek Stingley Jr.

1. P2

2. Stingley

3. Denzel Ward

3. Sauce

5. Jaylon Johnson

6. Trent McDuffie

7. Jaycee Horn

8. Christian Gonzalez

9. Whitherspoon https://t.co/tiNILRobPK — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 28, 2025

That’s not a bad list to be a part of.

The former Cincinnati Bengals star rounded the list out with Sauce Gardner, Jaylon Johnson, Trent McDuffie, Jaycee Horn, Christian Gonzalez, and Devon Witherspoon.

Ward is an absolute force in the secondary defense.

While he has to finish more plays and improve his technique to come down with more interceptions, nobody in the league is better than him when it comes to breaking up passes.

Ward recently said that he believes he can be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and it will be interesting to see if he can take his game to a whole new level after what he’s accomplished already.

