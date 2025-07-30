Browns Nation

Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Browns Worked Out 6 Players On Tuesday

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner, and teams around the league are working diligently to find players who can impact their roster in a big way.

Some teams need more help than others, and training camp and the preseason are great ways to figure out who will be the best fit for them.

The Cleveland Browns, for example, are looking to make a giant leap in production compared to 2024, which is why they’re not leaving any stones unturned.

As reporter Aaron Wilson pointed out on X, the Browns recently worked out six different players, already signing one in the process.

Newly signed center Bucky Williams will get an opportunity to show this coaching staff what he’s made of, while the other five players will have to wait their turn.

The Browns’ newest draft picks have an edge over players who are added later in the offseason, as they’re commonly given longer leashes when they get to the league.

Players like Tedi Kushi, Alec Lindstrom, Mike McAllister, Sone Ntoh, and D’Ante Smith, the other five athletes to get workouts, only have limited time to demonstrate the value they can bring to the organization.

The Browns can’t waste time with the wrong players, especially as they’re looking to reshape their offensive line and find a new identity at the starting quarterback position.

Will 2025 finally be the year of the Browns?

Or, will it be another year of heartbreak and frustration for the fans, causing the front office to go back to the drawing board again?

Andrew Elmquist
Andrew Elmquist
