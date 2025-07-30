Browns Worked Out 6 Players On Tuesday

The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner, and teams around the league are working diligently to find players who can impact their roster in a big way.

Some teams need more help than others, and training camp and the preseason are great ways to figure out who will be the best fit for them.

The Cleveland Browns, for example, are looking to make a giant leap in production compared to 2024, which is why they’re not leaving any stones unturned.

As reporter Aaron Wilson pointed out on X, the Browns recently worked out six different players, already signing one in the process.

#Browns worked out Tedi Kushi, Alec Lindstrom, Mike McAllister, Sone Ntoh, D'Ante Smith, Bucky Williams (signed), waived Brady Latham — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 29, 2025

Newly signed center Bucky Williams will get an opportunity to show this coaching staff what he’s made of, while the other five players will have to wait their turn.

The Browns’ newest draft picks have an edge over players who are added later in the offseason, as they’re commonly given longer leashes when they get to the league.

Players like Tedi Kushi, Alec Lindstrom, Mike McAllister, Sone Ntoh, and D’Ante Smith, the other five athletes to get workouts, only have limited time to demonstrate the value they can bring to the organization.

The Browns can’t waste time with the wrong players, especially as they’re looking to reshape their offensive line and find a new identity at the starting quarterback position.

Will 2025 finally be the year of the Browns?

Or, will it be another year of heartbreak and frustration for the fans, causing the front office to go back to the drawing board again?

NEXT:

Browns Owner Uses 2 Words To Describe Quinshon Judkins' Future