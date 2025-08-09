Browns Defender Had Message For Fans After Preseason Win

Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright missed most of the 2024 season due to a torn triceps, an injury he spent the entire offseason rehabbing from.

His preseason debut showed that work is paying off in spades.

Wright played only a handful of snaps in his team’s debut against the Carolina Panthers, but the fourth-year veteran notched a sack as one of his two tackles in his team’s 30-10 win on Friday night.

His play wasn’t the only message the 2022 third-round pick offered on Friday.

After sending a “shout out” to the Browns fans in attendance and watching from home, Wright shared a video message on social media for the Cleveland faithful following the team’s impressive performance.

“Let’s work toward next week. Let’s build the foundation up. Let’s keep working,” Wright said in the video.

Wright’s work is apparent as the defensive end was listed with the first team on Cleveland’s depth chart entering this game.

The Browns believe Wright can solve a problem the franchise has faced for years.

Cleveland is leaning on Wright to keep opposing offenses from keying in on Myles Garrett, forcing opponents to play the Pro Bowler straight up instead of the usual double teams he sees.

Wright appeared primed to achieve that in 2024 before his injury, notching one sack in four games during the previous campaign.

In 2023, Wright recorded five sacks in 16 games, added 25 tackles and five quarterback hits to his totals.

