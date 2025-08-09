Shedeur Sanders Sends 3-Word Message After Debut

One of the most talked-about players to enter the NFL this season is Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders precipitously fell from draft analysts’ predictions, falling from the top three picks of the 2025 NFL Draft to a Day 3, fifth-round selection for Cleveland.

Since then, the debate has centered on how much opportunity Sanders would have to compete for a season-opening starting role.

His preseason debut certainly will have fans asking that same question.

Sanders had an impressive showing, leading the Browns to three touchdowns while piloting nine drives for the NFL franchise.

Following his first NFL action, Sanders took to X, sharing a three-word message about his game.

“Thank you GOD,” Sanders wrote on the social media platform.

Thank you GOD — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) August 9, 2025

Sanders’ scoring drives helped the Browns record a 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday, helping the Browns open its NFL preseason with a bang.

His performance should earn Sanders another opportunity for extended playing time this preseason.

In the victory, Sanders completed 14 of his 23 passes, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of Sanders’ touchdowns were thrown to Kaden Davis, a journeyman wide receiver who has signed with four teams since 2022 while playing in only one game during that span.

He also ran the football four times, notching 19 rushing yards in the win.

Some concerns analysts had about Sanders entering the league centered around the quarterback taking too long to make a decision, which led to coverage sacks.

In his first outing, the rookie was sacked only twice, losing six yards in the process.

