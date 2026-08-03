Insider Shares Major Update On Browns’ New Stadium

The recent World Cup soccer tournament that was held in the United States certainly drew the attention of NFL players. They noticed that the stadiums they play in that use artificial turf were now covered with grass, which they have been fighting for due to injury concerns for quite some time.

The owners of those teams and stadiums have been reluctant to use grass fields instead of artificial ones, citing a number of reasons related to usage and cost. But with the NFL making more money than it ever has and franchise values soaring, those arguments don’t hold as much weight as they may have previously, especially with this recent example that it is possible to change successfully.

The Cleveland Browns are in the process of building an enclosed stadium that is scheduled to open in time for the 2029 NFL season. It is expected to host events other than football games, such as concerts and perhaps the NFL Draft.

Insider Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk recently shared a major update on the Browns’ new stadium, revealing it will have an artificial turf playing surface but could use grass if necessary.

“Per the team, the Browns will play on artificial turf in the new stadium. That said, the new stadium will have the ability to accommodate grass, which happens most often when a venue hosts soccer matches. Which means that, in theory, the artificial turf for NFL games could eventually be swapped out for grass. For now, the plan is artificial turf. Which will tip the current 16-16 balance of teams playing home games on real grass and fake grass toward turf, 17-15,” Florio wrote.

Florio interestingly points out that the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium, which opens this season, will have a grass field, while their former uncovered home used artificial turf. The new venue remains an open-air facility, which leaves the field exposed to weather but has a canopy to cover a majority of the seats.

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to build a new fully enclosed dome. But they intend to play on a grass field as they do at their current open-air stadium.

So, based on weather and construction, Cleveland could conceivably use a grass field if it wanted to. The topic of playing surfaces around the NFL is expected to be discussed in future collective bargaining negotiations.

There is a great deal of anticipation about the Browns’ new home, and it will be interesting to see if they change their mind about its playing surface before it opens.

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