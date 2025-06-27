Browns Defender Is Frustrated With His Role

Greg Newsome II has been a key member of the Cleveland Browns’ secondary since being drafted 26th overall out of Northwestern in 2021, and after a solid start to his career, he took a step back by most accounts last year.

Newsome played nickel a lot more last season, but saw the field a bit less often overall, resulting in a career-low 27 tackles and five pass deflections.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently wrote about a recent conversation she had with Newsome, and he told her that he had some frustration with his role within the defense last season.

“When I talked to Greg Newsome at the Super Bowl on Radio Row back in January or early February, he talked about the fact that he wants to be used more. He was primarily the nickel back last year. He wants to be on the field more often,” Cabot said of Newsome’s frustration about his role last year. “More tellingly, Newsome ‘actually point blank said, you know, I need to know some things before I want to sign a long-term contract here,’ according to Cabot,” per Orange and Browns Talk Podcast.

Newsome just turned 25 and should still have plenty of room to improve, but it will be hard for him to find more playing time with Denzel Ward still in town, along with the steady emergence of Martin Emerson Jr.

Cleveland didn’t draft any corners or make any notable moves on that front in free agency, as these top three guys represent an intriguing and high-upside trio of CBs that should give the Browns one of the better secondaries in the NFL if everyone is healthy.

It’s great to hear that Newsome is hungry for more, and that’s a sentiment that this entire team needs to have on the heels of such a disappointing season.

