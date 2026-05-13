Former Player Believes The Tides Are About To Turn For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have mostly wrapped up a busy offseason that saw them get creative in free agency and bring in a deep and intriguing draft class for a second consecutive year. There are still some questions to be answered over the next few months, but this team has more talent than it has had for quite some time and it will be fun to see how the new coaching staff utilizes it.

It’s scary to get the hopes up after winning just eight games over the last two years. This fan base has been through more than enough, but one former player agrees that there are a lot of reasons for excitement and the tides are about to turn.

During a recent appearance on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Tyvis Powell gave the Browns credit for making such drastic changes on offense. He acknowledged all the work that was done to beef up the offensive line and add new playmakers into the mix and believes it will lead to a lot of wins.

“I just think with the Browns, they’ve done everything they can as far as making the necessary changes around the quarterback position. If you spend $100 million on the offensive line and you’re going to get offensive playmakers at the wide receiver position, and you obviously need Harold Fannin and Quinshon to take another step, and that defense to stay solid, I think they’ll find a way to win a lot of games,” Powell said.

Powell is correct in pointing out how much the Browns improved their infrastructure this offseason. The offensive line should take some time to come together as a cohesive unit, but if each of the new guys can stay healthy, the trench play should improve drastically compared to last year. Rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston completely change the trajectory of the wide receiver room, and the only major question now is figuring out who will be the quarterback.

Unfortunately, that is a question that has hovered over this franchise for the majority of its existence. It’s looking like Deshaun Watson will be taking his starting role back in an attempt to finally give this team some ROI after making such a seismic commitment to him, while Shedeur Sanders will be relegated back to the bench. If neither of them can prove they are the franchise QB, then fans will likely be welcoming a high-profile rookie in the 2027 draft to take the wheel.

Some more wins would obviously be nice, but it’s all going to come down to the quarterback position again. The defense will most likely be strong again and the offense has added a lot of talent, but if Watson and Sanders can’t deliver, the ceiling is probably seven wins.

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