Browns Insider Calls Out Jarvis Landry To Address Old Controversy

With the NFL Draft and minicamp now in the rearview mirror, we have officially entered the quietest time of the NFL calendar. There isn’t a whole lot going on at all aside from some late-offseason trade/free agency discussion surrounding the lingering veterans on the market, and when you have all this time on your hands, why not revisit some old grudges?

One outspoken former Cleveland Brown is wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who talks about the team on his podcast quite often, typically reflecting on his days with the team in a positive light. He has recently discussed how he is still not over the 2020 playoff loss and shared his insight into what the team should do about the recent quarterback controversy, but ESPN’s Tony Grossi would like to hear him touch on an old topic of discussion that is still on his mind.

During a recent on-air segment from ESPN Cleveland, Grossi brought up the fallout between Landry, Odell Beckham, and quarterback Baker Mayfield many years back. That core was supposed to lead the Browns to the promised land, but Grossi still wants clarity about what happened behind the scenes and wondered why Landry didn’t have Mayfield’s back when the narrative started turning against the QB.

“I’d take it as a shot to the media. Listen, I want Jarvis Landry on his podcast to tell us why he and Odell submarined Baker Mayfield. Let’s hear the real story on that, Jarvis. Until he’s able to fess up to what really happened in that season, and how Jarvis did not back his quarterback when that became an issue. I don’t want to hear anything about the media,” Grossi said.

"Listen, I want Jarvis Landry on his podcast to tell us why he and Odell submarined Baker Mayfield," – @TonyGrossi responds to Jarvis Landry's critiques of the Cleveland media 😯😯😯 pic.twitter.com/o8kpFHky0S — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 13, 2026

Many fans remember when Beckham’s camp started publicly blaming Mayfield for the team’s issues, which ultimately led to the star receiver pushing his way out of town after just three years, the last two of which saw Beckham miss extensive time due to injury. Beckham was traded to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season, and Mayfield was ultimately traded away the following offseason as the Browns pivoted to Deshaun Watson, which is a decision that has aged miserably. Landry left the team after 2021 as well, and the trio never got close to accomplishing what many had expected from them.

Mayfield has been vindicated by solidifying himself as the franchise quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and while Landry remains outspoken about a number of topics pertaining to his Browns tenure, he doesn’t touch on this much. He hasn’t bashed Mayfield at all, but Grossi would still like to hear about why he didn’t stand behind his quarterback, which is fair.

It’s a shame topics like this still hover around this franchise. Winning fixes everything, and hopefully the Browns can put a better product on the field in 2026 to help avoid stuff like this.

NEXT:

One Word That Perfectly Sums Up The Browns' Entire Offseason