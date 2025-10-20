Browns Defender Is On Pace To Make First Pro Bowl

The Cleveland Browns secured a 31-6 victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, with safety Grant Delpit delivering one of his best performances of the season.

Delpit forced a fumble, recorded a sack, and applied pressure througout the day that led to Tua Tagovailoa’s rough outing.

Ahead of the game, which ended a three-game losing streak, Delpit said he had forgotten what it felt like to be part of a win, making the dominant performance even more meaningful for him.

His standout day caught the attention of one insider who has been tracking his progress throughout the season.

“Browns safety Grant Delpit playing at a Pro Bowl level this season,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote on X.

The Browns’ defensive front benefited from Myles Garrett rediscovering his rhythm, while rookie running back Quinshon Judkins led the offense.

This season, Delpit has 37 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, three passes defended and one interception.

He showcased his impact with several pivotal plays against Miami.

In the second quarter, he forced a fumble on a kick return that Cleveland recovered.

In the third quarter, Delpit’s tackle of wide receiver Malik Washington on fourth down stopped a conversion and returned possession to the Browns.

He helped close the game with pressure on the quarterback that led to Rayshawn Jenkins’ fourth-quarter interception.

With performances like this, Delpit is on a trajectory that could earn him his first career Pro Bowl selection.

