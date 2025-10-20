New Browns Player Is Rounding Into Form

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade Greg Newsome II wasn’t necessarily surprising.

However, sending him to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Tyson Campbell, who is under team control for years, was a bit unexpected.

Campbell was given a tough assignment right out of the gate, but now that he’s been around for a couple of weeks, he’s looking better.

Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, Campbell was on the field for 28 coverage snaps and turned one of his two targets into an interception return for a touchdown.

Tyson’s fitting right in 😏 pic.twitter.com/nA41Jx7nBB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2025

The fact that the Browns traded for Campbell and his big contract may not be motivated solely by finances.

While he’s going to be less expensive than Newsome, who was likely to leave as a free agent, the trade also has to do with their role on the defense.

Campbell is from the same 2021 NFL Draft class and was selected seven picks after Cleveland chose Newsome, so the Browns likely also scouted him heavily at the time.

General manager Andrew Berry has tried to make sure that coordinator Jim Schwartz has the pieces he needs for his elite defense, so they may feel like Campbell is a better fit for the system.

He didn’t always look sharp in Jacksonville, but, to be fair, sometimes all it takes is a change of scenery for a player to live up to his potential.

While Campbell won’t score a touchdown every week, this game was a big step in the right direction.

